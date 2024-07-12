19 dogs rescued from Indio home, available for adoption at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus

Riverside County Department of Animal Services rescued 19 dogs from a property in Indio Friday morning.

Animal Services officials were notified by Indio Police Department Code Enforcement officers regarding a possible dog hoarding case shortly before 10:30 a.m.

According to the Indio Police Department and the City of Indio Code Enforcement, neighbors called with complaints about too many dogs on one property, located on the 82-000 block of Crest Avenue in Indio.

The dogs were relinquished to Animal Services and transported to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

All of the dogs are fortunately healthy and available for adoption immediately. The Indio property investigation is still ongoing.

This comes a day after dozens of dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions in Therma. Nearly 20 dogs were dead. The 25 dogs rescued are also at the Animal Campus but are too emancipated to be adopted at the moment.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, now is the time. Coachella Valley Animal Campus is now severely overcrowded due to multiple incidents of dog hoarding. The shelter is offering free pet adoptions through the rest of July.

