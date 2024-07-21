Local politicians comment on Biden’s decision to exit the 2024 presidential race

On Sunday morning, President Joe Biden released a statement confirming that he will no longer seek reelection in the 2024 presidential race.

Biden wrote, "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President." He continued, "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Additionally, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the next U.S. President moving forward.

Local politicians have recently commented on Biden's decision to exit the presidential race.

“President Joe Biden has been an extraordinary leader. For decades, he has put the needs of America over his own personal agenda, and today’s decision is another demonstration of that. We should all take a moment to reflect on his many accomplishments. He led the nation’s recovery from the pandemic, strengthened the American economy and created historic job growth, provided much needed stability and leadership to our global alliances, and produced historic gains in the fight to limit climate change. And especially close to my heart, we worked together to provide critically needed care to millions of veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Now, President Biden has provided an historic demonstration of selfless leadership, and created an exciting opportunity to energize the American people and build on his many accomplishments." - U.S. Representative Raul Ruiz (CA-25) shared with News Channel 3

"President Joe Biden will leave office with a legacy unlike any other modern president ... Taking the reins in the throes of an unprecedented pandemic, Joe Biden spearheaded our economic recovery and saved the lives of millions. He worked diligently to pass the most effective, progressive legislation in the last half century – all while rebuilding our alliances abroad and our standing around the globe. He has accomplished more in one term than most presidents do in two and he will go down in history as one of the greatest presidents of our time. Joe Biden has always put the country first and he did so again today, after more than 50 years of tremendous service. Thank you, Mr. President." - U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (CA-30) shared with News Channel 3

"President Joe Biden is a statesman, a patriot, and a champion for working people. I am grateful for his decades of service to our nation and for his selfless decision to put country first." - Palm Springs Councilmember Lisa Middleton via X

"President Biden is a patriot. His decision today continues a lifelong legacy of putting his country first ... Thank you, President Biden and Dr. Biden, for serving our country with decency and kindness, and for giving us one of the most powerful examples in our history that America will always be about more than one person." - California's 41st District Congressional Candidate Will Rollins shared with News Channel 3

News Channel 3 has reached out to Congressman Ken Calvert (R) and Assemblymember Greg Wallis (R) with no response.

Tune in to our newscast at 6 p.m. for new developments and more coverage.