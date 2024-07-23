Nearly 50 dogs rescued from dangerous hoarding situation in Sky Valley

The Riverside County Department of Animal Control rescued nearly 50 dogs from a property in Sky Valley in yet another hoarding situation in the Coachella Valley.

On Tuesday, animal control officers were out at a property on Vee Bee Drive in the unincorporated community of Sky Valley. Authorities said the owner of the property recently died, leaving several dogs on the property.

At least 50 dogs on the property and 14 were rescued on Monday. The rest of the dogs were set to be retrieved on Tuesday to be relocated to shelters, according to John Welsh, spokesperson for the Dept. of Animal Services.

This is the third major hoarding rescue in the past few weeks in the Coachella Valley.

On July 11, more than 30 dogs were rescued from captivity at a home in the Thermal area amid triple-digit heat. Almost 20 dogs were found dead inside the home.

The next day, 19 dogs were rescued from a property in Indio.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, now is the time. Coachella Valley Animal Campus is severely overcrowded due to multiple incidents of dog hoarding. The shelter is offering free pet adoptions through the rest of July.