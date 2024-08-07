Project 2025’s new leader Kevin Roberts postpones his own book launch until after the election

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Project 2025 hits turmoil, the head of the influential, far-right Heritage Foundation is postponing the release of his new book until after the November presidential election. Kevin Roberts took over Project 2025 as part of a leadership shake-up amid blowback over its recommendations for a potential Trump White House. He says he is focused on defeating presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. Republican Donald Trump has said the outside group doesn’t speak for his campaign, but many of his most trusted former White House officials are architects of the plan and his running mate Sen. JD Vance wrote the forward for Roberts’ book. The book, titled “Dawn’s Early Light,” was due out in September.

