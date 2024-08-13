An ex-commander of Lord’s Resistance Army rebels is convicted in Uganda of atrocities in rare trial

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A former commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army rebel group has been convicted of dozens of crimes against humanity in a key moment of justice for many in Uganda who suffered decades of its brutal insurgency. The trial of Thomas Kwoyelo was the first atrocity case to be tried under a special division of Uganda’s High Court that focuses on international crimes. Kwoyelo faced charges including murder, pillaging, enslavement, imprisonment, rape and cruelty. He asserted that he was abducted as a boy to join the LRA’s ranks and could not be held responsible for the group’s crimes.

