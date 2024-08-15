Drugs to treat diabetes, heart disease and blood cancers among those affected by price negotiations

The Biden administration says Medicare recipients will save about $1.5 billion dollars on medications to for diabetes, heart disease, types of arthritis and other ailments under new prices negotiated with drug companies that will take effect in 2026. The savings range from 79% for Januvia, a drug to treat diabetes to 38% for Imbruvica, which is used to treat blood cancers. That is the medication’s cost before any discounts or rebates are applied, but not what the price people actually pay when filling their prescriptions.

