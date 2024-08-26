13 US Servicemembers killed in Kabul attack to receive Congressional Gold Medal next month
The 13 U.S. servicemembers killed during evacuations in Kabul, Afghanistan three years ago will posthumously receive the Congressional Gold Medal next month.
House Speaker Mike Johnson will present the award to the servicemembers' families on September 10.
The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest and oldest expression of national appreciation that Congress can bestow for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals, institutions, or groups.
It's been a long time coming for the families of the fallen servicemembers. President Joe Biden signed the bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal in Dec. 2021, however, there was never a medal presentation.
The parents of the fallen servicemembers have been vocal in demanding accountability and answers from the Biden administration about the evacuations. Family members have spoken out multiple times over the years, including earlier this month at the Republican National Convention.
Local Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez was among the servicemembers killed in a suicide bombing on Aug. 26, 2021. The Indio native was 22 years old.
Lopez is set to be honored at a lightsaber vigil in La Quinta on Monday night.