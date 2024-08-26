13 US Servicemembers killed in Kabul attack to receive Congressional Gold Medal next month

The 13 U.S. servicemembers killed during evacuations in Kabul, Afghanistan three years ago will posthumously receive the Congressional Gold Medal next month.

House Speaker Mike Johnson will present the award to the servicemembers' families on September 10.

(Top row left to right) Maxton Soviak, Kareem Nikoui, David Espinoza, Rylee McCollum, Jared Schmitz, Taylor Hoover, Nicole Gee (bottom row left to right) Ryan Knauss, Hunter Lopez, Johanny Rosario, Humberto Sanchez, Daegan Page, Dylan Merola

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest and oldest expression of national appreciation that Congress can bestow for distinguished achievements and contributions by individuals, institutions, or groups.

It's been a long time coming for the families of the fallen servicemembers. President Joe Biden signed the bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal in Dec. 2021, however, there was never a medal presentation.

The parents of the fallen servicemembers have been vocal in demanding accountability and answers from the Biden administration about the evacuations. Family members have spoken out multiple times over the years, including earlier this month at the Republican National Convention.

Local Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez was among the servicemembers killed in a suicide bombing on Aug. 26, 2021. The Indio native was 22 years old.

Hunter Lopez

Lopez is set to be honored at a lightsaber vigil in La Quinta on Monday night.