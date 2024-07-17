Parents of fallen Marine Hunter Lopez honor son at 2024 Republican National Convention

The parents of fallen local Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez were among the Gold Star families honored Wednesday night at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Herman and Alicia Lopez took center stage to speak out about their son's passing and honor the lives of the service members who were lost nearly three years ago.

Hunter Lopez, who was only 22 years old at the time of his death, was among the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed on August 26, 2021 in a terrorist attack during evacuations in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Since the death of Hunter Lopez, Herman and Alicia Lopez, along with the other families who lost a loved one that day, have been demanding answers and accountability from the Biden administration for what took place that day.

"In the nearly three years since Hunter has been gone, there has been silence- silence from that empty space at the dinner table where Hunter would've joined his brother and sister and us for family gatherings," Alicia Lopez expressed on-stage tonight. "There has been a deafening silence from the Biden and Harris administration."

Herman Lopez read the names of all 13 service members who were killed in the bombing attack in 2021.

Check out some of our coverage of Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez over the past two years:

A scholarship fund has been established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

The family has also created the "Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.

The foundation has already sponsored two service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/