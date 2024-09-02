Russian officials recover the bodies of all 22 people killed in a helicopter crash in the Far East

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian emergency officials have recovered all 22 dead from a helicopter that crashed with tourists on board in Russia’s Far East. The crash occurred in Kamchatka — a pristine peninsula with numerous volcanoes, known for its rugged beauty and rich wildlife. A Mi-8 helicopter with 19 passengers and three crew members on board took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano on Saturday and rescuers located the wreckage the following day. Russian media say it likely crashed due to poor visibility in bad weather conditions. An investigation is underway.

