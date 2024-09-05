Suspect charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a deputy in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the shooting of a Texas deputy constable at an intersection in Houston. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says Athir Murady was charged Thursday in the killing of Maher Husseini, and is being held at the jail in neighboring Galveston County. Court and jail records do not list an attorney who can comment on Murady’s behalf. Also Thursday, Husseini was remembered at his funeral as a Palestinian American who cared deeply for his family, his Islamic faith and his community. Husseini was driving to work Tuesday when he was killed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.