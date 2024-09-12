Ukraine faces a dramatic health crisis in its third winter at war, WHO says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The World Health Organization has issued a stark warning about a potential health crisis in Ukraine as the country faces its third winter of war. Officials from the United Nations agency said on Thursday that ongoing Russian airstrikes have severely damaged the nation’s energy and healthcare infrastructure, leaving millions vulnerable as temperatures drop. Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, told reporters in Kyiv that since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the U.N. agency has recorded nearly 2,000 attacks on Ukraine’s health care infrastructure, which it said is having a severe impact on the largely public health system.

