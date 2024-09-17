A man is charged with murder over crossbow attack near London that killed 3 women

LONDON (AP) — Police in Britain have charged a 26-year-old man with killing three women in a crossbow attack near London. Kyle Clifford faces three murder charges over the deaths of 61-year-old Carol Hunt and her daughters Hannah and Louise Hunt. The victims — the wife and daughters of John Hunt, a well-known horse racing broadcaster — were found fatally injured at the family home in Bushey, just north of London, on July 9. Clifford was arrested after a major search operation but police were unable to interview him for weeks after as he was hospitalized with an injury. He is to appear in a London court on Tuesday.

