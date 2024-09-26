Texas official indicted, accused of making fake social media posts during election

HOUSTON (AP) — The top elected official in a suburban Houston county has been indicted over allegations he created fake and racist social media posts when he ran for re-election in 2022. A grand jury indicted Fort Bend County Judge KP George on a misdemeanor charge Thursday of misrepresentation of identity of a candidate. The indictment alleges that in September 2022, he used an alias to make campaign communication posts on George’s Facebook page “with intent to injure a candidate or influence the result of an election.” George was then seeking re-election against the twin brother of Texas congressman Troy Nehls. George didn’t immediately comment on the indictment.

