Sheriff Department investigates early morning deadly shooting in Coachella

One person is dead and homicide detectives are searching for those responsible. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, at 3:23 Saturday morning, deputies from the Thermal Station were dispatched to the 51-800 block of Shady Lane, in the city of Coachella, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, deputies located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies secured the area but were unable to locate any suspects at this time. The Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation.

The victim's name will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification. As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Ortiz at (951) 955–2777 or Thermal Station Investigator Glasper at (760) 863–8990.