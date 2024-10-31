High Desert motorcycle pursuit ends in arrest for gun and drug possession

A man faces charges related to possession of a loaded firearm and drugs following a pursuit in the High Desert last week.

The incident started with a report of a motorcycle disturbance near Warren Vista and Yucca Trail in Yucca Valley. San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 43-year old man from San Jacinto.

Police said the suspect initially stopped, but then fled the scene to lead deputies on a 24-mile pursuit ending in Twentynine Palms as the man lost control of his motorcycle and tried to flee on foot.

Deputies took the suspect into custody after the short foot pursuit, and found him in possession of a loaded firearm, a controlled substance, resealable bags, different denominations of cash, and a scale for the sale and distribution of narcotics.

He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information about this investigation call the Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175, or anonymous callers may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.