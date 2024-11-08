Man is charged in highway shootings around North Carolina’s capital city

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man accused of firing at occupied cars around North Carolina’s capital city has been charged with assault. Raleigh police said Friday morning that the 23-year-old suspect was also charged with 11 counts of firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle or dwelling. A second person who was detained at the time of his arrest has been released without any charges. The case began to get attention after several people reported gunfire on Interstate 40 in Raleigh and suburban Cary around the Wednesday morning rush hour. Reports of other similar shootings then emerged.

