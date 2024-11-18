24 hours in Ukraine: A single day shows the reality of life as war hits 1,000 days
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Associated Press fanned out across Ukraine to chronicle a typical 24 hours of life just as the country was about to mark 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Nov. 11 opened as many days do, with predawn Russian bombings on homes. Swimmers braved the Black Sea waters off Odesa, steelworkers kept the economy limping along and a baby was born. Soldiers died of their wounds and were buried. The lucky ones found a measure of healing for their missing limbs and broken faces. In the no-man’s-land between Russian and Ukrainian forces, there’s hardly any life at all.