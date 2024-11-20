PSUSD distributes 1,200 produce boxes to Coachella Valley families in need

Through a partnership with local farmers and state agencies, PSUSD has received a $150,000 grant through the LFPA Farms Together Program to provide produce boxes to families in need.

The district will be giving out the boxes from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs. The boxes contain watermelon radish, carrots, guava, clamshell lettuce, Persian cucumbers, butternut squash, pomegranates, Asian pears, sweet limes, and CV sweet corn.

The grant is a collaboration between Community Alliance with Family Farms, California Association of Food Banks, Farms Together, PSUSD and the Packhouse at Aziz Farms.

Partners for this distribution are The Packhouse at Aziz Farms Dickinson Farms, Armenta Farms, Velasco Farms, and Jrs Enterprises.