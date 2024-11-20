Skip to Content
News

PSUSD distributes 1,200 produce boxes to Coachella Valley families in need

By
today at 8:03 AM
Published 8:01 AM

Through a partnership with local farmers and state agencies, PSUSD has received a $150,000 grant through the LFPA Farms Together Program to provide produce boxes to families in need.  

The district will be giving out the boxes from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs. The boxes contain watermelon radish, carrots, guava, clamshell lettuce, Persian cucumbers, butternut squash, pomegranates, Asian pears, sweet limes, and CV sweet corn.

The grant is a collaboration between Community Alliance with Family Farms, California Association of Food Banks, Farms Together, PSUSD and the Packhouse at Aziz Farms.     

Partners for this distribution are The Packhouse at Aziz Farms Dickinson Farms, Armenta Farms, Velasco Farms, and Jrs Enterprises.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content