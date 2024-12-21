Biden signs bill that averts government shutdown and brings a close to days of Washington upheaval

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law that averts a government shutdown. His action Saturday brings a final close to days of upheaval after Congress approved a temporary funding plan just past the deadline and refused President-elect Donald Trump’s core debt demands in the package. The deal funds the government at current levels through March 14 and provides $100 billion in disaster aid and $10 billion in agricultural assistance to farmers. The difficulties in winning passage raise questions about whether Johnson will be able to keep his job in the face of angry Republican colleagues and work alongside Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who’s been calling the legislative plays from afar.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.