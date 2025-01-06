Rollover crash sends two to area hospitals

Two people are hospitalized after a rollover crash in Thousand Palms Monday evening.

Cal Fire reports units responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of Washington Street and Ramon Road around 6:15 p.m., and firefighters located a car that had rolled over off the roadway.

The two people in the car were transported to area trauma centers via ground ambulance, one person with serious injuries and the other with moderate injuries. Washington Street was closed in both directions for around two hours.

Indio Police are investigating the incident.