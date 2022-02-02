Citations for driving over 100 mph climbing in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The number of drivers ticketed in Nevada for putting the pedal to the metal in violation of speed limits continues to climb. State data indicates over 5,100 citations were issued in 2021 to drivers going over 100 mph, up from over 3,500 in 2019 and over 4,400 in 2020, Trooper Matthew Kaplan, president of the Nevada Police Union, said hundreds or even thousands more such citations could be issued if law enforcement were fully staffed. Police believe that a North Las Vegas man was driving over 100 mph on a street when he ran a red light and caused a crash that killed himself and eight others Saturday.