Man found with homemade explosives, other weapons in Bermuda Dunes home get probation

A man arrested with his son following the discovery of drugs and weapons at their Bermuda Dunes home pleaded guilty to felony charges today and was immediately sentenced to a one-year probationary term.

John Terrill Hackett, 69, and Collin Daniel Hackett, 36, were arrested on Dec. 30, 2020 at their home along Darrell Drive.

During a felony settlement conference at the Larson Justice Center Wednesday, the elder Hackett pleaded guilty to one felony count each of unlawfully possessing a destructive/explosive device, possessing an assault weapon and possessing a short-barreled shotgun.

As part of a deal with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, he had nine charges of possessing an assault weapon and one charge of possessing a destructive device without a permit dropped.

The elder Hackett was sentenced to one year of probation as part of the agreement.

The younger Hackett pleaded guilty back in July to one felony count of possessing a short-barreled shotgun. Along with two years probation, he was ordered to complete 90 days of work release. As part of the deal struck with prosecutors, one felony count of possessing a controlled substance -- cocaine -- for sale and one misdemeanor charge of dispensing a dangerous drug were dismissed.

The younger Hackett was initially arrested in January 2020 when a search warrant was served at the home, and subsequently posted bail.

Criminal charges were filed against the duo almost a year later. According to a declaration in support of an arrest warrant prepared by District Attorney's Office Investigator Nick Kean, law enforcement personnel discovered 11 guns -- 10 assault rifles and one short-barreled shotgun -- during the Jan. 30, 2020, search of the home. Short-barreled

shotguns are illegal in California.

Authorities also found a "large number" of explosives, including C- 4 plastic explosives, blasting caps, (and) extremely dangerous explosive mixtures,'' the document says.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department Hazardous Device Team was called to the scene to help dispose of the explosives, though two items were too unstable to transport and had to be destroyed at the scene, authorities

said at the time.

Authorities also found about $12,000 in cash and about an ounce of cocaine, along with two scales and two poppy plants, the document states.

According to Kean, the elder Hackett is "very ill" and under hospice care.

Neither defendant has any documented felony convictions in Riverside County, court records show.