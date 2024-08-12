Skip to Content
Crime

Man hospitalized after being shot in Sky Valley

Published 3:50 PM

A man was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound in Sky Valley.

The shooting was reported at around 2:20 p.m.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on the 19000 block of Palm Lane. The victim was taken to a nearby fire station to receive medical assistance before police were notified.

Authorities said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting continues. No arrests have been made as of 3:50 p.m.

Jesus Reyes

