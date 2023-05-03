Skip to Content
Officials warn of ‘tranq,’ dangerous mixture of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer

Federal officials have issued a grave warning about a new and trending cocktail of illegal street drugs nicknamed "tranq."

Tranq is a mixture of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer Xylazine. According to the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, tranq has been found in 48 states. 

Experts say it's incredibly dangerous and the drug does not respond to overdose antidotes like Narcan.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Dr. Terry David Church, an assistant professor of Regulatory and quality sciences at USC.

Thursday at 6:00 p.m., I-Team investigator Karen Devine is taking a deeper look at the fentanyl crisis here in the Coachella Valley. She spoke with Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin to learn more about law enforcement's efforts to charge and prosecute dealers on murder charges when selling pills that they know contain fentanyl. 

