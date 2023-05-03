Officials warn of ‘tranq,’ dangerous mixture of fentanyl and animal tranquilizer

Federal officials have issued a grave warning about a new and trending cocktail of illegal street drugs nicknamed "tranq."

Tranq is a mixture of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer Xylazine. According to the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, tranq has been found in 48 states.

Experts say it's incredibly dangerous and the drug does not respond to overdose antidotes like Narcan.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Dr. Terry David Church, an assistant professor of Regulatory and quality sciences at USC.

