Palm Springs International Film Society artistic director discusses 2025 film festival

We are just weeks away from the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival and organizers say this year is shaping up to be its biggest ever!

More than 160 films from over 70 countries are in this year's lineup.

There will be more than 500 screenings at multiple theaters, which for the first time includes "Cinemark Century" in La Quinta.

Check Out Our Film Festival Section For More Coverage

Organizers say there is something for everyone to see and people are encouraged to purchase passes early.

"Our passes have different levels, which means you can just run around and fill your day with films as much as possible," said Lili Rodriguez, the festival's artistic director. "Passes also have priority access to screenings, which means that you'll get better seats and shorter wait lines when you go watch a movie."

Check out our in-depth interview with Rodriguez about this year's festival at the top of the article

The Golden Globes nominees were announced on Monday, which included several people also being honored at the film festival. They include Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet.

The festival will be held from January 2 through January 13.

Click here to purchase tickets or passes

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will be held on Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Honorees include, Ariana Grande (Rising Star Award); Adrien Brody (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); Timothée Chalamet (Chairman’s Award); Conclave (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to actors Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Lucian Msamati; Kieran Culkin (Breakthrough Performance Award); Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor); Angelina Jolie (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Nicole Kidman (International Star Award); Mikey Madison (Breakthrough Performance Award); and Emilia Pérez (Vanguard Award) presented to director Jacques Audiard and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.

Variety's Creative Impact Awards will be held on Jan. 4 at the Parker Palm Springs. Honorees include Cynthia Erivo (Creative Impact in Acting), Jacques Audiard (Creative Impact in Directing Award) and, Jennifer Lopez (Legend & Groundbreaker Award recipient), as well as Variety's annual class of 10 Directors to Watch, which this year includes names such as Malcolm Washington ("The Piano Lesson"), Zoe Kravitz ("Blink Twice") and Coralie Fargeat ("The Substance").

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the film festival.