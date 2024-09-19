College of the Desert announces groundbreaking dates for campuses in Palm Springs and Cathedral City

College of the Desert has a date set for its groundbreaking ceremony for two major campuses in the West end of the Coachella Valley.

COD's Interim Superintendent/President Laura Hope announced the groundbreaking dates for the West Valley Campus in Palm Springs and Roadrunner Motors in Cathedral City during her "Happy Hour with Hope" listening sessions.

"We were here with our community to share all of our plans and also to invite them to these exciting events that really mark our next phase of College of the Desert," Hope said.

Hope said officials will break ground on Roadrunner Motors in the Cathedral City Auto Plaza on Oct. 16. The campus faced numerous delays after the pandemic. At one point, the school planned to move its location but those plans were abandoned thanks to a push from residents and local leaders.

The Roadrunner Motors campus will be an automotive technology training center set to open near the Cathedral City Auto Plaza at 67905 East Palm Canyon Drive. The project cost nearly $50 million and is expected to open in early 2026.

Meanwhile, the groundbreaking for the West Valley Campus in Palm Springs will be held on announced on November 14.

The West Valley campus has faced multiple delays for more than a decade now. But now, the school is moving forward with a start date for construction.

According to the school, the first students are expected to be welcomed in the spring of 2027.

The budget of the total project stands at an estimated $400 million.

