I-Team
By
today at 7:26 pm
Published 7:17 pm

I-Team: Voting in a Pandemic

President Trump has raised questions about mail-in ballots and voting in the upcoming November election.

Thursday on News Channel 3, I-Team Investigator John White talks with the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

He's getting answers on how many mail-in ballots are challenged, how many people were already voting by mail in Riverside County, whether this is a partisan issue, and how this election will be different in California.

We're examining the trends in how people were already voting and how the election will be done this year because of the pandemic.

See "Voting in a Pandemic" on News Channel 3 Live at 6:00 p.m..

John White

John White anchors News Channel 3 Live at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m.on KESQ-TV and CBS Local 2. Learn more about John here.

