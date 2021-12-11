Candlelight vigil in memory of Monique Guzman, 9-year-old killed in crash

A candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday evening at 6 p.m. in memory of Monique Guzman, 9, who was killed earlier this week.

The vigil will take place on Corkill Road in Desert Hot Springs.

Guzman was one of four children who had been struck by a car, after it had already crashed into a school bus on Thursday.

The students were walking home from a school bus stop when they were struck.

Guzman's 5-year-old brother, Julio, is being hospitalized in serious condition, according to the family.

There is a GoFundMe to help cover medical and funeral expenses.