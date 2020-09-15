Voter Guide: Nancy Ross

Voter Guide

Occupation: Business Owner

Relevant Experience: Over 30 years of experience as a business owner Currently serves on Cathedral City’s Homeless and Cannabis task & Public Arts Commission Formerly served on the Board of Directors for the American Civil Liberties Union

Personal Information: Age: 59 Cathedral City resident since 2015 Husband: Bob Two children Holds Fundraisers for Cathedral City Boys and Girls Club, Cathedral City Senior Center, and Desert Aids Project.

Website: nancy4cathedralcity.com

Social Media: Facebook



Ross owns and operates a business and three apartment complexes (Two in Oregon & one in Palm Springs).

District 2 is the last district not to have its own representative. District 2 is currently considered an at-large seat but is represented by Mayor John Aguilar who does live in that district. Aguilar chose not to seek re-election.

Only District 2 residents are able to vote in this race.