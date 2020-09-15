Voter Guide: Nancy Ross
- Occupation:
- Business Owner
- Relevant Experience:
- Over 30 years of experience as a business owner
- Currently serves on Cathedral City’s Homeless and Cannabis task & Public Arts Commission
- Formerly served on the Board of Directors for the American Civil Liberties Union
- Personal Information:
- Age: 59
- Cathedral City resident since 2015
- Husband: Bob
- Two children
- Holds Fundraisers for Cathedral City Boys and Girls Club, Cathedral City Senior Center, and Desert Aids Project.
- Website:
- Social Media:
Ross owns and operates a business and three apartment complexes (Two in Oregon & one in Palm Springs).
District 2 is the last district not to have its own representative. District 2 is currently considered an at-large seat but is represented by Mayor John Aguilar who does live in that district. Aguilar chose not to seek re-election.
Only District 2 residents are able to vote in this race.
