Voter Guide
Voter Guide: Nancy Ross

nancy ross
  • Occupation:
    • Business Owner
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Over 30 years of experience as a business owner
    • Currently serves on Cathedral City’s Homeless and Cannabis task & Public Arts Commission
    • Formerly served on the Board of Directors for the American Civil Liberties Union
  • Personal Information:
    • Age: 59
    • Cathedral City resident since 2015
    • Husband: Bob
    • Two children
    • Holds Fundraisers for Cathedral City Boys and Girls Club, Cathedral City Senior Center, and Desert Aids Project.
  • Website:
  • Social Media:

Ross operates owns and operates own a business and three apartment complexes (Two in Oregon & one in Palm Springs).

District 2 is the last district not to have its own representative. District 2 is currently considered an at-large seat but is represented by Mayor John Aguilar who does live in that district. Aguilar chose not to seek re-election.

Only District 2 residents are able to vote in this race.

Map of District 2 (Courtesy of DiscoverCathedralCity.gov

Jesus Reyes

