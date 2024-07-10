CV Firebirds announce home opener for 2024-25 AHL season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds' home opener for the AHL 2024-25 season was released on Wednesday.

The Firebirds will kick off their 2024-25 season at Acrisure Arena on Friday, October 11th against the Bakersfield Condors.

Coachella Valley will look to bounce back after another heart-breaking overtime loss in the Calder Cup Finals. The team will have a new look next season with a new head coach, Derek Laxdal, as well as several new players.

The full 2024-25 season schedule has not been released. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on the Firebirds.

