Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Firebirds defeat Eagles 4-2 to split the weekend series

Coachella Valley Firebirds
By
Published 11:44 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-2 on Sunday at Blue Arena.

Scoreless in the opening period, Cale Fleury gave the Firebirds the 1-0 lead a little under seven minutes into the second.

Colorado answered with two goals of their own from Tye Felhaber and Jake Wise to end the second.

In the final period, it was all birds with goals from Logan Morrison, Lleyton Roed, and Ty Nelson.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 24 saves.

Firebirds improve to 21-13-1-4. Coachella Valley will continue its road trip and play the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content