Firebirds defeat Eagles 4-2 to split the weekend series

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-2 on Sunday at Blue Arena.

Scoreless in the opening period, Cale Fleury gave the Firebirds the 1-0 lead a little under seven minutes into the second.

an absolute bomb of a shot from fleur pic.twitter.com/L2wzWTSH6n — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 19, 2025

Colorado answered with two goals of their own from Tye Felhaber and Jake Wise to end the second.

In the final period, it was all birds with goals from Logan Morrison, Lleyton Roed, and Ty Nelson.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 24 saves.

Firebirds improve to 21-13-1-4. Coachella Valley will continue its road trip and play the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

