Coachella Valley natives out of the 2024 Paris Olympics

The Olympic journey ended on Wednesday for two Coachella Valley natives.

Desirae Krawczyk of Palm Desert fell in the second round of women's tennis doubles. Krawczyk and her doubles partner Danielle Collins lost to Nadiia and Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine by 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

The valley's other olympian, Citlalli Ortiz of Rancho Mirage, lost a 5-0 decision to fifth-seeded Australian Caitlin Parker in an opening-round bout in the women's 75-kilogram division. Ortiz lost 29-28 on three

judges' scorecards, 30-27 on a fourth and 30-26 on the fifth in the three-round middleweight fight at Arena Paris Nord in Villepinte, France.

Despite the loss in her Olympic debut, Coachella Valley native Citlalli Ortiz has already won. Ortiz's dream of becoming an Olympian became a reality, which has served as inspiration for the next generation of local boxers. @KESQ @Olympics #Olympics @BoxRec pic.twitter.com/p9nC4LDjAx — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 31, 2024

Ortiz is the first Olympian trained by legendary boxing trainer, Lee Espinoza.

"I'm very excited. I think it's a big accomplishment, being an Olympian in general," Ortiz told News Channel 3.

