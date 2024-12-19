Record Breaking Temps in Palm Springs Days Before Christmas

Record breaking temps for Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley Wednesday, with more records possible today! Highs hit 85 in Palm Springs yesterday and 84 in Thermal, both beating previous records from 1985. Palm Springs also woke up to record warm low overnight temps Wednesday morning.

THURSDAY: Enjoy mild temperatures with daytime highs in the low 80s, cooling slightly toward the weekend into the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: We stay mild with lows remaining above average, with clear skies and calm winds.

THE NEXT FEW DAYS: We'll see those low 80s continue through at least Saturday thanks to a ridge of high-pressure over the region, keeping conditions mostly dry with mild temperatures.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday is Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, but we can look forward to gradually increasing daylight as the days lengthen through the end of December.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS / HANUKKUAH:

A weak system moving through early next week could bring the slight chance of rain and wind on Tuesday/Christmas Eve. Gusty winds are possible, but generally the Coachella Valley is unlikely to see much, if any, precip accumulation.

For Christmas Day/Hanukkuah, temperatures will be in mid 70s, so cooler, but remaining pleasant… though our nights will gradually start getting be cooler.