Clouds returned; temperatures cooled

Local Forecast

as of 3:20 p.m.

The weather pattern setup for the upcoming weekend is uneventful. A breezy west wind, 10-15 MPH, will join Saturday afternoon before quickly weakening.

Partly cloudy skies will carry into Saturday with temperatures around the Coachella Valley in the low 70s with a drop into upper 60s for Sunday.

These cooler temperatures are a sign that winter is just around the corner! The winter solstice is just 10 days away.

