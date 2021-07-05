Warmer than normal temperatures persist through the week

Local Forecast

A rather warm day in the desert with high temperatures climbing into the one-teens this afternoon. The average for the date is 108°. Conditions will remain warm and dry through the evening paired with clear skies overhead.

High temperatures remain above normal throughout the week and unfortunately, muggy conditions make a return Thursday-Friday.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for the High Desert, including Joshua Tree National Park and Chuckwalla Valley. The watch is for Saturday morning through Sunday evening for the areas mentioned above. In San Bernardino county, Yucca Valley and Twentynine Palms begin the watch Wednesday morning.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!