Breezy and cool today as winds gradually subside

The winds of yesterday were a force to be reckoned with! Lizette Munoz sent in this photo of her daughter's car, under a tree downed by the wind.

Wind speeds were impressive throughout the day and overnight.

The blowing sand and dust reduced air quality yesterday, but it's recovering today.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are now coming down across the region.

The front departing the region will leave some gusty winds occasionally this afternoon.

Highs today will remain well below average, hovering in the 70s.

We see a steady warming through the weekend, with highs into the 90s by Easter Sunday.