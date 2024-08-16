Monsoonal moisture comes creeping back in

The touch of humidity that we're feeling today is being drawn in from the south thanks to the ridge of high pressure that is moving to our east. We'll continue to feel higher humidity in the morning, with some relief into Saturday afternoon.

The main surge of moisture looks to arrive on Wednesday, with dew points in the 60s and 70s. This is also the best day for storms to develop over the desert and mountains.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!