Massive fire at pallet business destroys building, impacts city’s water supply

MANNING, Iowa (KCCI) — When Todd Stadtlander, president of the Manning Fire Department arrived at a fire at Arrow Pallets on Sunday evening, he was greeted with a massive blaze.

“Some of the flames were 25-30 feet high after it got fully engulfed,” Stadtlander told KCCI.

Stadtlander, like many others, got the fire call just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

He wasted no time responding to the flames, knowing as a volunteer firefighter, this is what he signed up for.

He says the owner of the building is important to this town of a little more than 1,100 people.

“He makes a big impact on our economy and Manning,” Stadtlander said.

While the building is a total loss, no one was hurt as a result of the fire and the volunteers who responded were able to keep it from spreading.

“We had 10 other departments on their way to help us put out the fire,” Stadtlander said.

Cleanup is underway on Monday, with the scene is still smoldering. There are hot spots as well, which will not be the only lingering effects of the massive fire.

“From our fire hydrants, we drew between 170,000 and 180,000 gallons of water. So that causes the water supply in Manning to discolor and have some other issues the next two, three days,” Stadtlander said.

