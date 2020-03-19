Local coronavirus testing site now available by appointment only

News

The drive-up coronavirus testing site at Southwest Church in Indian Wells is now available for those experiencing symptoms by appointment only. Previously, a doctor's referral was also required.

Residents who want to be tested must have symptoms and must call 800-945-6171 to set-up an appointment. People who have risk of exposure may also be tested. This refers to people who have been exposed to a confirmed case or have traveled to an affected area.

You will not be tested without an appointment.

Some of the coronavirus symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose or congestion. Those who have risk of exposure may also be tested, which means exposure to a confirmed case or have traveled to an affected area.

“I am pleased that we are working with our local partners to ensure the community has access to testing,” said Chairman V. Manuel Perez, Fourth District Supervisor.

Testing will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. to3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

County Health officials revealed on Wednesday that 800 people have been tested so far, including 94 residents and 140 employees at a Rancho Mirage skilled nursing facility who were exposed to a positive case last week.