Suspects to be arraigned in homicide investigation of missing couple

News

Two of three suspects are set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. at the Banning Justice Center, in connection to the homicide investigation involving missing couple, Audrey Moran and Jonathan Darling Reynoso.

Abraham Fregoso, 32, is charged with one count of first degree murder. Manuel Rios, 28, is charged with 2 counts of first degree murder in connection to each of the victims. The Riverside County District Attorney added a special circumstance for both Fregoso and Rios, alleging the killing of a witness. District Attorney Mike Hestrin identified Audrey Moran as the witness in the investigation.

A third suspect is also in custody. On Wednesday, Jesus Ruiz Jr. pleaded not guilty to 2 counts of accessory to murder. Court documents indicate Ruiz was aware of the alleged crimes by the other two suspect, and that he allegedly concealed them.

Coming up at 5 p.m., we'll have a full report on how both suspects pleaded.