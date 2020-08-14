Palm Springs shatters record high temperature

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs shattered the previous record of 117° for today's date by recording 120° this afternoon! Thermal set a record for the 'highest minimum' for the days date with a low temperature of just 92° this morning.

There's a lot of heat across the desert southwest thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure that will stay with us into next week.

The Excessive Heat Warning went into effect at noon today and will remain in place through 10:00 p.m. Wednesday for elevations below 5,000'.

We'll be on "record watch" each day moving forward with dangerous temperatures forecast each afternoon.

It's not only heat we're dealing with but also humidity. Monsoon moisture will be a factor this weekend as well, bringing the chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm to the mountains and High Desert.

