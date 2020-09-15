California propositions address voting rights for ex-convicts and 17-year-olds

California

Two propositions on the November ballot address voting rights for ex-convicts and 17-year olds in California.

Proposition 17, if approved, would allow ex-convicts to vote once their prison terms are completed.

Proposition 18, if approved, would allow the state's 17-year-olds to vote in California's special elections and primary elections, if they turn 18 by the time a general election takes place.

