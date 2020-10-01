Skip to Content
Power restored after outage in La Quinta & Thermal

Power is back for IID customers in La Quinta and Thermal

According to IID, at one point there were 3,537 customers without power. Power was restored at around 12:30 p.m.

This is not related to the flex alert issued throughout California that is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

