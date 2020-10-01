Power restored after outage in La Quinta & Thermal
According to IID, at one point there were 3,537 customers without power. Power was restored at around 12:30 p.m.
We are experiencing a power outage in La Quinta, Thermal affecting 3,537 customers. Estimated restoration time is unknown. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power.— IID (@IIDatWork) October 1, 2020
This is not related to the flex alert issued throughout California that is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
Due to an unusually warm October #CAWX, the California ISO has issued a statewide #FlexAlert from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. today, to protect the grid from any unexpected system shortages. Read the news release: https://t.co/Xw42VokpKR pic.twitter.com/rB7xnUqY9f— Flex Alert (@flexalert) October 1, 2020
