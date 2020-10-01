Power restored after outage in La Quinta & Thermal

News

Power is back for IID customers in La Quinta and Thermal

According to IID, at one point there were 3,537 customers without power. Power was restored at around 12:30 p.m.

We are experiencing a power outage in La Quinta, Thermal affecting 3,537 customers. Estimated restoration time is unknown. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power. — IID (@IIDatWork) October 1, 2020

This is not related to the flex alert issued throughout California that is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.