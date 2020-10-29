Election Day is next Tuesday: here’s how to make sure your vote counts

News

It’s #YourVote2020: Election Day is next Tuesday, November 3rd.

“This year I think it’s just so much more important. We have such an important decision to make,” said Michael Mink, a Palm Springs voter.

This is an election unlike any other. Due to the pandemic, each registered voter in California has been sent a mail-in ballot.

“This election does look different in the ways that we cast our ballot this year,” said Brooke Federico, Public Information Office, County of Riverside.

So far, more than 400,000 Riverside County voters have already returned their ballot -- officials say that’s a record number for this point in an election.

If you haven’t returned your ballot yet, it’s not too late. The county says it just needs to be postmarked on or before Election Day, and received at the registrar within 17 days after Election Day.

You can also drop it off in an official drop-off bin. You can find a list of officials drop-off locations here.

The registrar is urging voters to return their ballots as soon as possible and reminding people to sign the backside of their ballot envelopes to ensure their vote is counted.

If you’ve already sent back your ballot, you can track its status by visiting wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov on your phone or a computer. You can even sign up for text alerts about your ballot’s location.

What if you haven’t registered to vote at all? Can you still vote in this election? The short answer is yes.

“You can register to vote on the spot at Voter Assistance Centers,” explained Federico.

In lieu of 600 traditional polling places this year, the county will have 130 Voter Assistance Centers where people can vote in-person, receive special assistance or even vote curbside.

These centers will be open this Saturday through Election Day next Tuesday. You can search for the Voter Assistance Center closest to you here.

Voters that spoke with News Channel 3 were in agreement -- no matter which way you do it, just be sure to get out the vote: “People that say my my voice isn’t heard...well that’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Donna Fitzgerald, Palm Springs voter.

“Please vote. Our democracy depends on it,” added Kenn Kroll, Palm Springs voter.