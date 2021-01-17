New coronavirus testing site opens in Indio

News

A new coronavirus testing site is opening Monday, January 18 in Indio.

Free testing will be offered starting at 7 a.m. tomorrow morning at an unused DSUSD building on Golf Center Parkway.

The building used to be Amistad High School.

Appointments must be made in advance.

You can make appointments online by heading to lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a reminder that you can always call the county's coronavirus information line at 2-1-1.