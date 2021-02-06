Sup. V. Manuel Perez visits Lake Cahuilla amid talks to keep it open for recreational use

News

On Saturday 4th District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez visited Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park amid talks between several agencies to keep the lake open.

Last month the Coachella Valley Water District Board of Directors voted to extend its lease with the county for another year, after the lease would have expired in March.

Local advocates, including founder of the local nonprofit Desert Valley Outdoors, Julian Rangel, have been fighting to keep the lake open.

"Lake Cahuilla is actually the only spot within an hour drive, folks can come on out and enjoy outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, biking," said Rangel.

Renewing the 50-year-old lease has come with some modern-day challenges. An invasive species, known as the quagga mussel, has gradually made its migration toward the western United States.

"We know that there’s been infestations in other areas of the state and when they do get in they cause a tremendous amount of damage, mainly in the form of just clogging up the pipes," said Coachella Valley Water District Board of Directors Vice President, Castulo Estrada.

CVWD is responsible for delivering water to local agriculture from the Colorado River. Aside from serving as a picturesque recreational site, the lake also is a reservoir for local farms.

The biggest challenge that has arisen is determining which organization would be liable if quagga mussel were to clog up underground pipelines.

"Once they get in there you really can’t eradicate them so you have to replace the pipe. I think that we estimated that you have about 100 million dollars worth of infrastructure downstream," said Estrada.

Damages could cost millions of dollars.

