Missed it? Highlights from ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ in Palm Springs are here.
Friday morning's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" featured some familiar places and familiar faces.
As part of a week-long series featuring "virtual" road trips to sunny destinations, the national broadcast highlighted Palm Springs.
News Channel 3 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson chatted with hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.
As part of the episode, Chef Andrew Copley of Copley’s on Palm Canyon showcased a delicious cauliflower dish.
“Live” continued the show’s on-going series with a “Good News Story of the Day” segment about a local couple dedicated to fighting food insecurity.
Also on the show Friday, Kelly and Ryan chatted via Skype with actress Constance Zimmer.
You can watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on KESQ News Channel 3 at 9:00 a.m. on weekdays.
