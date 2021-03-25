Palm Desert issues statement in support of AAPI community after anti-Asian verbal attack on restaurant owner

News

Palm Desert Mayor Kathleen Kelly issued a statement in response to News Channel 3's report of a restaurant owner experiencing anti-Asian verbal attacks.

Stella Kim, the longtime owner of two Palm Desert restaurants, told News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia that a group of women customers became disgruntled, then racist and hateful.

"She picked on my English," Kim said. "They were trying to imitate something – I said, 'Wow, this is unbelievable.'"

Watch Jake's full report below:

Last week, another local restaurant owner spoke with News Channel 3 to share their experiences enduring Anti-Asian rhetoric from customers.

"Its shocking to me that it has gotten to this point but what's more shocking is that you feel so alone," said Tai Spendly, chef and owner of Rooster and The Pig in Palm Springs.

On Thursday, Mayor Kelly issued the following statement in support of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

"Last evening, news reports appeared of hateful acts at a Palm Desert restaurant that mocked the owner’s Asian ethnicity. This is unacceptable. Such behavior does not represent the values of Palm Desert. I have heard from scores of residents condemning hateful acts and expressing their solidarity with Asian American Pacific Islander members of the community Last year, this city adopted “Unite Palm Desert” as our mantra and guiding principal. Over the last 12 months, much of our focus under the Unite Palm Desert banner has been about holding up those most affected by the pandemic with essential support. But “Unite Palm Desert” is about much more than that. It encourages our whole community to embrace the principals of mutual respect expressed in City of Palm Desert Resolution No. 2018-09, in which we affirmed that this City will not tolerate prejudice, racism, bigotry, hatred, bullying and violence towards any groups within our community. We abhor all hateful acts. A hateful act toward any of us diminishes us all. Diversity with its varied experiences, perspectives and languages is a vital asset of this community. We are approaching Public Health Week. It is timely to affirm that much more than physical well-being contributes to public health. Tonight, the council will join in presenting a proclamation imploring us all to recommit ourselves to achieving a fully healthy community in which people of all ethnicities, identities and backgrounds consistently enjoy equal respect.”

Mayor Kelly will read the statement during Thursday's city council meeting. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. Click here if you would like to watch the livestream.

The city of Palm Desert has continually voiced their support for the AAPI community over the past week.

Resolution 2018-09: The City of Palm Desert will not tolerate prejudice, racism, bigotry, hatred, bullying and violence towards any groups in our community; and rejects any attempt to intimidate, threaten, or otherwise marginalize members of our community. https://t.co/gOgfmxsSpD pic.twitter.com/OlgsgFnGkp — City of Palm Desert (@PalmDesertGov) March 18, 2021

The Palm Springs Police Department recently put out a statement as well, letting residents know that, "Violence, racism, xenophobia, and intolerance or hate of any kind will not be tolerated."

PSPD urges anyone who has experienced or believe they have experienced some form of hate incident or hate speech to contact the Palm Springs Police Department

"We are in this together and we are one, Palm Springs," reads the statement.