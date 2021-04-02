A warning as temperatures start to heat up in the valley

News

Temperatures are climbing in the Coachella Valley, with some of the year's hottest days so far expected over the holiday weekend. By Saturday, we could be seeing the first triple-digit heat, and first responders want you to be safe.

On Thursday officials were left stunned when they found a dog inside a hot car parked at the Living Desert in Palm Desert. The dog was in a crate that was filled with frozen foods, like burritos, drumsticks and ice cream.

A Palm Desert Police Officer assisted Animal Services Officer Daniel Mora by opening the vehicle to retrieve the dog.

Miraculously, the dog was not overheated, but officials said the items in the crate were lukewarm. The panting dog was placed in Officer Mora's cab so it could receive his truck’s air conditioning at full blast as it was taken to the the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms for a veterinary examination.

With temperatures warming up, rattlesnake awareness is also important to keep in mind for hikers.

