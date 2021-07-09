GoFundMe set to up to help local family of 21-year-old killed in Fourth of July crash; Father in critical condition

News

A local family is asking for the community's help after their son was killed in a crash on Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs on the Fourth of July.

Rafael Cruz, 21, was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 62 and Pierson Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Cruz had cerebral palsy and was wheelchair bound.

Officials said five surviving victims were taken to the hospital. Three passengers, including Cruz's father and two minors, remain in the hospital.

According to family, Cruz's father, identified as José Luis Cruz, is in critical condition with a spinal injury and internal kidney bleeding. One of the injured minors underwent surgery due to a broken shoulder and other fractures.

Cruz's family say the father was the only source of income in their home. A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help the family.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page

For our Spanish / Bilingual speakers, if you would like learn more about the Cruz family, watch an interview with a family friend by Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta.